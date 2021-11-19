Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, gets goofy on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show

It was the Meghan hour on Thursday (Nov 18) on the talk show of her friend, Ellen DeGeneres, as the Duchess of Sussex helped welcome a special guest, hit the studio lot to prank vendors and said she'll be cooking Thanksgiving dinner herself.

"I love to cook. We'll be home and just sort of relax and settle in," Meghan said of her second Thanksgiving in California with Prince Harry and, now, their two kids.

Meghan and DeGeneres, who met at a pet store more than a decade ago, chatted about Halloween (Archie was a dinosaur and baby Lili a skunk), and more serious issues like Meghan's work to push for federal paid family leave. And she said Harry has taken nicely to the California lifestyle in Montecito, where Ellen is one of their neighbours.

"He loves it," Meghan said. "We're just happy."