Clasping her hands, Rina greets passengers onboard a Korean Air plane. Her glossy hair, cut in an asymmetrical bob, bounces ever so slightly as she begins to highlight the safety features of the plane.

As expected from a flight attendant, Rina goes through the whole rigmarole of putting on a life vest and pointing passengers towards the emergency exits. She ends her presentation with a tight smile and tells those onboard to enjoy their flight.

All in a day’s work for Rina.

Except Rina isn’t really a flight attendant, and she definitely isn’t real.