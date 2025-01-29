Michael Fassbender open to starring in Alien: Covenant sequel

She told Inverse: "Keep David coming. [He’s] just this amazing character. I like to think that Daniels made it out of the pod, but I'm not sure.

"I just love that world. And Ridley is a dream. He's an incredible person and a great collaborator.

"I'd personally love to work with him again, but even if I wasn't involved, I'd just love to go to the cinema and watch it."

When it was released in 2017, Alien: Covenant missed the mark with critics and cinemagoers, but fans have begun to look back more kindly on the film in recent years.

Due to this resurgence in popularity, the Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them actress feels like now is the right time to complete the prequel story.

She added: "I really felt that with Covenant, that just with every passing year there seemed to be more people that are attached to it, and they come up to me to talk to me about it. And I, as a fan, feel the exact same way."

After helming the first Alien film in 1979, Scott left the franchise to work on other movies like Blade Runner, and passed the torch to a number of other directors, including James Cameron, David Fincher and Jean-Pierre Jeunet.

However, the Gladiator II filmmaker, 87, since admitted he wished he had stuck around and taken full ownership of the IP after the original movie proved to be a major success.