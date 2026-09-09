MJ The Michael Jackson Musical to open in Singapore in August 2027
The musical, which follows the creation of Michael Jackson's Dangerous World Tour and features some of his greatest hits, will open at Sands Theatre in August 2027.
Michael Jackson musical MJ is coming to Singapore in August 2027 for a limited season at Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands.
Set in 1992, MJ The Michael Jackson Musical – also referred to as MJ – follows the creation of Jackson's Dangerous World Tour through the perspective of an MTV journalist who is granted access to his rehearsals. The production looks back at moments from Jackson's career and artistry as he develops his vision for the tour.
The musical won four Tony Awards in 2022 and features more than 25 of Jackson's songs, including Beat It, Smooth Criminal, Man In The Mirror and Thriller.
MJ has previously been staged on Broadway, London's West End and in Hamburg, as well as on tour in the United States and Australia.
Singapore also holds a connection to the period depicted in the musical, as the King of Pop performed two sold-out concerts in the city during his Dangerous World Tour in 1993.
A waitlist for those seeking priority access to tickets is now open via the official website and will close on Sep 27 at 11.59pm Singapore time. Those on the official waitlist will receive a dedicated ticket purchase link through the email address used during registration.
Ticket sales will take place in several phases.
UOB Priority Access will begin on Sep 28 at 3pm through Klook, with a 20 per cent discount across all ticket categories and performances.
This will be followed by priority access for waitlist subscribers from 10am on Sep 29, with a 15 per cent discount on selected ticket categories and performances.
Also beginning at 10am on Sep 29, the UOB pre-sale will be available through Marina Bay Sands, Sistic and Klook, offering 20 per cent off all ticket categories and performances.
Tickets will go on public sale from 10am on Sep 30, with an early-bird discount of 10 per cent available for selected ticket categories and performances.
All priority-access sales and the public early-bird promotion will end on Oct 30 at 11.59pm Singapore time.
Details on the show's exact performance dates, cast members and ticket prices have yet to be announced.