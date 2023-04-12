Basketball legend Michael Jordan's 'Last Dance' sneakers sell for record US$2.2 million

A pair of signed, game-worn Michael Jordan sneakers from the 1998 NBA Finals fetched a record US$2.2 million (S$2.9 million) on Tuesday (Apr 11), making them the most valuable sneakers ever sold, auction house Sotheby's said.

The Air Jordan 13 "Breds" – short for "black and red" – were worn by Jordan in the second game of the Finals during his final season with the Chicago Bulls, referred to as the "Last Dance".

Jordan scored 37 points in the game and led the Bulls to a 93-88 win over the Utah Jazz. He went on to win his sixth and final NBA Championship and was named the Finals MVP.