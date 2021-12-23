Michael Keaton to reprise role of Batman in new Batgirl movie

Michael Keaton will don the Batsuit once again after first playing the superhero in 1989’s Batman. He also starred in the 1992 sequel, Batman Returns, both of which were directed by Tim Burton.

Deadline reported on Wednesday (Dec 22) that Keaton will reprise his role in the new Batgirl film, starring Leslie Grace, JK Simmons and Brendan Fraser.

Keaton is also playing the caped crusader in The Flash movie, with Ezra Miller as the titular character; that’s slated for release on Nov 4, 2022.

There aren’t a lot of details with regards to the plot of the new Batgirl film but what’s known is that it will centre on Barbara Gordon (played by Grace), daughter of Gotham City police commissioner Jim Gordon.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, both of whom worked on Bad Boys For Life, are directing the film.

Keaton is next appearing in the Spider-Man spinoff, Morbius, which stars Jared Leto as the titular vampire character.