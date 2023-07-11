Michael Learns To Rock will perform charity concert in September for Dementia Singapore

Tickets for this one-night concert will go on sale from 11am on Wednesday (Jul 12) via All Access Asia. Ticket prices range from S$68 to S$168, with all proceeds to be donated to social service agency Dementia Singapore to support those impacted by dementia. Furthermore, those who purchase their tickets by Jul 18 can enjoy 15 per cent off prices.

In a press release, Dementia Singapore's chief executive Jason Foo said: “Nostalgia has proven to be a powerful tool in Dementia Singapore’s wide-ranging efforts to engage and support persons living with dementia and their caregivers."

“Good music is a great connector. And getting a well-known international act to help spread the message of support for Singapore’s fast-growing community of persons living with dementia goes a long way in helping to break down the stigma associated with the condition, which often stems from a lack of awareness and even a discomfort with addressing the issue.”

As such, Michael Learns To Rock was chosen as “it is the sort of music that those in their 40s and 50s are most familiar with" – age groups in which there's a "rise in young onset dementia cases".

In addition to the concert, there will also be a free pre-concert carnival held from 10am to 3.30pm on Sep 9 where attendees can enjoy food stalls and rides. The carnival will be open to members of Dementia Singapore’s CARA app. Non-members can sign up for CARA free of charge by downloading the app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or just simply sign up at the entrance of the carnival.

So if you're ready to rock while doing some good, mark your calendars for Sep 9.