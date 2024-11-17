Michael Learns To Rock in Singapore (again): 5 concert highlights that prove their enduring appeal

I’ve lost track of the number of times Michael Learns To Rock (MLTR) has come to Singapore. But if I had my way, any artiste whose concert announcements are met with one word – “Again?” – should be able to call themselves honorary citizens.

It’s hard to escape the Danish pop rock band’s global impact since their formation in 1988, especially in Southeast Asia where their timeless popularity doesn’t seem to be expiring anytime soon (or at all).

Here are five highlights from their latest – and probably not the last – concert in Singapore on Saturday night (Nov 16) that reminded me exactly why.

1. MLTR REALLY, REALLY LOVE THEIR SOUTHEAST ASIA FANS

Thirty years ago, MLTR performed in Southeast Asia for the first time. It was a small gig in front of 300 people at the Hard Rock Cafe in Kuala Lumpur, they recently revealed on Facebook.

The band instantly felt the connection from fans despite the geographical distance from Asia to Scandinavia, the trio told audiences on Saturday. “We always felt very welcome. You showed us that music is for everybody. It’s a universal language.”