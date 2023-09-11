Danish band Michael Learns To Rock on raising dementia awareness and their lasting success in Singapore
Michael Learns To Rock was recently in Singapore to perform a fundraising concert for Dementia Singapore. CNA Lifestyle got the chance to chat with the popular band to get their insights on dementia and the band's enduring popularity.
For Singaporeans who grew up in the 80s and 90s, Michael Learns To Rock (MLTR) is a name that needs no introduction. The Danish band has had a chokehold on Asia for decades, thanks to their numerous hits including Sleeping Child, That’s Why You Go Away and The Actor.
Their enduring popularity was seen quite recently, during their special fundraising concert over the weekend in support of Dementia Singapore where tickets sold out within an hour of going live.
Ahead of that concert at Our Tampines Hub last Saturday (Sep 9), CNA Lifestyle got the chance to chat with the band, which comprises Mikkel Lentz, Jascha Richter and Kare Wanscher, to find out more about the group's longevity – and why they decided to lend their star power to raise awareness of dementia.
MLTR first performed in Singapore in the early 90s and has consistently done sold-out shows here since then, including their concert in October 2022. So why do a fundraising concert this time?
“It was just an easy choice for us to say 'yes’ to this show because we get to come to Singapore,” said drummer Kare Wanscher.
“We love our Singapore audience and at the same time, we can play for a good cause and help some people that need it.”
All proceeds from the ticket sales of the fundraising concert were donated to Dementia Singapore to support the community impacted by dementia. The band members also took the time to reflect on how the condition has impacted those they know personally.
“One of the bad sides of humanity getting older is that more and more people get dementia,” said guitarist Mikkel Lentz. “We all know someone (who has been impacted by dementia).”
Wanscher added: “What I’ve heard is that music and singing (are some of the things) that are really good (for those with dementia) because even though you don’t remember much, you can still remember old songs. Songs you heard from years back.”
Speaking of songs from years back, the undying love Singaporeans have for MLTR’s songs is something that the group is well aware – and very appreciative – of.
Jascha Richter, the band’s vocalist said: “It’s really amazing that we are still so popular here. We just can’t believe that you guys want to hear us play our old songs again and again. We’re very happy about that.”
Lentz added: “We really like to play the old songs because we get a great response from the audience.”
Richter then joked: “If we are ever tired of a song, we just let the audience sing.”
As the interview progressed, it became clear that Singapore has a special place in the hearts of Michael Learns To Rock.
“When we came (to Singapore) for the first time in 1994, it was a great experience for us to be in Asia. We have many lovely experiences here in Singapore. When we played at The Star Theatre (in October 2022), it was an amazing night. (There was) a special atmosphere that night,” said Richter.
He also shared that he wrote the lyrics for the 1996 hit Paint My Love while wandering the streets of Singapore. And it seems like the band members are also friends with an unnamed Singaporean man who has been a fan since the 90s and has even attended their concerts in Denmark. Said fan was apparently “sitting at the front row” at the fundraising concert.
Richter, Wanscher and Lentz have been with MLTR since its inception in 1988 and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. In fact, although the fundraising concert featured only their classic hits, the band revealed that they will start working on new music “soon”.
So what is the secret to Michael Learns To Rock’s longevity?
“We don’t know, really,” Wanscher admitted. “Of course, the support we get from the fans is the most important thing. We feel that we are relevant because people keep listening to us and supporting us. That makes us go on.”