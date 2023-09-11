Danish band Michael Learns To Rock on raising dementia awareness and their lasting success in Singapore

MLTR first performed in Singapore in the early 90s and has consistently done sold-out shows here since then, including their concert in October 2022. So why do a fundraising concert this time?

“It was just an easy choice for us to say 'yes’ to this show because we get to come to Singapore,” said drummer Kare Wanscher.

“We love our Singapore audience and at the same time, we can play for a good cause and help some people that need it.”

All proceeds from the ticket sales of the fundraising concert were donated to Dementia Singapore to support the community impacted by dementia. The band members also took the time to reflect on how the condition has impacted those they know personally.

“One of the bad sides of humanity getting older is that more and more people get dementia,” said guitarist Mikkel Lentz. “We all know someone (who has been impacted by dementia).”

Wanscher added: “What I’ve heard is that music and singing (are some of the things) that are really good (for those with dementia) because even though you don’t remember much, you can still remember old songs. Songs you heard from years back.”

Speaking of songs from years back, the undying love Singaporeans have for MLTR’s songs is something that the group is well aware – and very appreciative – of.

Jascha Richter, the band’s vocalist said: “It’s really amazing that we are still so popular here. We just can’t believe that you guys want to hear us play our old songs again and again. We’re very happy about that.”

Lentz added: “We really like to play the old songs because we get a great response from the audience.”

Richter then joked: “If we are ever tired of a song, we just let the audience sing.”