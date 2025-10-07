Danish band Michael Learns To Rock to headline President’s Challenge Night 2025 in November
The President’s Challenge Night returns on Nov 2.
Get ready to paint your love this November as iconic Danish band Michael Learns To Rock returns to Singapore to headline President’s Challenge Night 2025, presented by Mediacorp. This year's iteration of the fundraiser boasts the theme, We All Have Something To Give, and will take place on Nov 2.
Michael Learns to Rock, comprising Jascha Richter, Mikkel Lentz, and Kare Wanscher, will perform timeless hits such as Paint My Love and 25 Minutes. The group's appearance at the event comes three months before its upcoming Singapore concert in February next year.
Other popular artistes who will be taking the stage include Zoe Tay, Benjamin Kheng, Joanna Dong, Zuhairi Idris, Eswari Gunasagar and more.
Fans can look forward to captivating performances like a waacking dance routine featuring the likes of Rayyan Syafiq Abdullah, Hazelle Teo and Jaynesh Isuran; a traditional Chinese music performance with Mohamed Faizal and Sonia Chew on guzheng and Jernelle Oh on pipa; a medley of Latin-inspired hits and covers of earworms like Lean on Me, This Is Me, Defying Gravity and I Want to Know What Love Is.
A year after taking on goalkeeper Hassan Sunny in a penalty shootout, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will go head-to-head with another national athlete. This time, he will be joining former national table tennis athlete Ethan Poh and Zoe Tay for a piano pong rally, which will see them playing ping pong on a grand piano.
In a statement, President Tharman said: "The President’s Challenge Night shows what can be achieved with generosity of heart. Every contribution we each make helps build a community of respect – one that uplifts us all."
Mediacorp CEO Tham Loke Kheng added: "We are honoured to once again present the President’s Challenge Night. More than just a show, this is a celebration of the strength and diversity of our community. Through this meaningful cause, we hope to inspire Singaporeans to give generously and make a lasting difference together."
President’s Challenge Night 2025 will air live on mewatch, Channel 5, Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube, and Mediacorp’s TikTok on Nov 2, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.