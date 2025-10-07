Danish band Michael Learns To Rock to headline President’s Challenge Night 2025 in November

A year after taking on goalkeeper Hassan Sunny in a penalty shootout, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will go head-to-head with another national athlete. This time, he will be joining former national table tennis athlete Ethan Poh and Zoe Tay for a piano pong rally, which will see them playing ping pong on a grand piano.

In a statement, President Tharman said: "The President’s Challenge Night shows what can be achieved with generosity of heart. Every contribution we each make helps build a community of respect – one that uplifts us all."

Mediacorp CEO Tham Loke Kheng added: "We are honoured to once again present the President’s Challenge Night. More than just a show, this is a celebration of the strength and diversity of our community. Through this meaningful cause, we hope to inspire Singaporeans to give generously and make a lasting difference together."

President’s Challenge Night 2025 will air live on mewatch, Channel 5, Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube, and Mediacorp’s TikTok on Nov 2, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.