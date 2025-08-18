Danish band Michael Learns To Rock will return to Singapore for a concert in February next year

Tickets for the concert will go on sale at 12pm on Thursday (Aug 21) via Sistic, with prices ranging from S$128 to S$228.

Michael Learns To Rock was formed in 1988 and still has fans all over the region today.

In a previous interview with CNA Lifestyle, Richter spoke about the group's enduring popularity in Singapore, saying: “It’s really amazing that we are still so popular here. We just can’t believe that you guys want to hear us play our old songs again and again. We’re very happy about that.”

“Of course, the support we get from the fans is the most important thing. We feel that we are relevant because people keep listening to us and supporting us. That makes us go on,” added Wanscher.