Danish band Michael Learns To Rock will return to Singapore for a concert in February next year
Paint your love for Jascha Richter, Mikkel Lentz and Kare Wanscher at Michael Learns To Rock's upcoming Singapore concert on Feb 5, 2026.

Michael Learns To Rock band members (L-R) Mikkel Lentz, Kare Wanscher and Jascha Richter posing for photo after a CNA Lifestyle interview on Sep 8, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
18 Aug 2025 01:57PM
Good news for fans of Michael Learns To Rock who missed the trio's Singapore concert last year. The Danish band will return to the country on Feb 5, 2026, performing at the Star Theatre.

The concert, titled Encore All The Hits, will see Jascha Richter, Mikkel Lentz and Kare Wanscher perform their evergreen songs such as 25 Minutes, Paint My Love, Someday and That’s Why (You Go Away).

Tickets for the concert will go on sale at 12pm on Thursday (Aug 21) via Sistic, with prices ranging from S$128 to S$228.

Michael Learns To Rock was formed in 1988 and still has fans all over the region today.

In a previous interview with CNA Lifestyle, Richter spoke about the group's enduring popularity in Singapore, saying: “It’s really amazing that we are still so popular here. We just can’t believe that you guys want to hear us play our old songs again and again. We’re very happy about that.”

“Of course, the support we get from the fans is the most important thing. We feel that we are relevant because people keep listening to us and supporting us. That makes us go on,” added Wanscher.

Source: CNA/hq

