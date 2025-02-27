Buffy The Vampire Slayer co-stars and other celebs pay tribute to actress Michelle Trachtenberg
James Marsters and Alyson Hannigan are among Trachtenberg's co-stars who have expressed their grief online.
James Marsters has paid a heartfelt tribute to Michelle Trachtenberg. The 62-year-old actor has hailed his "very talented" former co-star, who died on Wednesday (Feb 26) at age 39.
Marsters – who starred alongside the actress on Buffy The Vampire Slayer and played Spike – posted on Instagram: "My heart is heavy today. We have lost a beautiful soul.
"Michelle was fiercely intelligent, howlingly funny, and a very talented person. She died much too young, and leaves behind scores of people who knew and loved her.
"My heart goes out to her family who are good people, and are suffering the greatest loss anyone could bear. I hope everyone can give them space to heal in this most difficult time. Godspeed Michelle. You are missed."
Fellow Buffy co-star, Alyson Hannigan, who played Willow in the hit series, has also expressed her grief at Trachtenberg's death.
Hannigan posted on Instagram: "I am deeply saddened by the news of Michelle’s passing. She brought a loving energy to the set of Buffy. My thoughts are with Michelle’s family and friends."
Fellow Buffy co-star David Boreanaz, who played Angel, said on Instagram it was “so very sad.. horrible news" and another Buffy alum, Emma Caulfield Ford, who played former demon Anya Jenkins on the show, posted on Instagram Story, writing, "I'm so sorry your bright light died so young. Our Buffy family lost a little sister today... Rest in peace lovely Mish Mish. You were loved."
Melissa Gilbert, who starred with Trachtenberg in the 1996 film A Holiday For Love, wrote on Instagram: “My heart aches for your family and all those who loved you so.”
Melissa Joan Heart also took to social media to share a scene that they filmed together for Clarissa Explains It All.
The 48-year-old actress – who played the lead role on the teen sitcom – wrote: "I'm heartbroken to hear of the passing of @michelletrachtenberg!! So young, so talented and so sweet!
"Here is a fun scene from when she was on #ClarissaExplainsItAll. I think this was about 1992 and the episode was an idea I had about babysitting a total nightmare. But Michelle was nothing like her character and even this young, we got along wonderfully. (sic)"
Kristin Chenoweth posted a photo of herself and Trachtenberg on Instagram Story, calling the late actress "one of the most precious people I've ever known".
She added: "I will never forget you, Michelle."
Trachtenberg – who was best known for starring on Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl – was found dead inside her Manhattan apartment on Wednesday.
Police responded to a 911 call shortly after 8am on Wednesday at a 51-storey luxury apartment tower in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighbourhood where officers found Trachtenberg "unconscious and unresponsive”, according to an NYPD statement.
Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene. No foul play was suspected and the New York Medical Examiner is investigating the cause of death, police said.
“The family requests privacy for their loss," Trachtenberg's representative, Gary Mantoosh, said in a statement on Wednesday.