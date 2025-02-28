Michelle Trachtenberg's death ruled undetermined after her family objected to an autopsy
The Gossip Girl star was found dead in a New York apartment at the age of 39.
Michelle Trachtenberg's death has been ruled "undetermined". The Buffy The Vampire Slayer star was found dead on Wednesday (Feb 26) in a New York apartment at the age of 39.
While her passing is not being treated as suspicious, it is still unclear what happened to the actress.
According to US entertainment outlet People, the New York City Medical Examiner's Office announced that Trachtenberg's family objected to an autopsy – meaning only an external exam of her body was allowed, leading to her cause of death being ruled "undetermined".
The actress was reported to have undergone a liver transplant recently, and over the last few years, her fans have expressed concern about her health on social media.
In 2024, Trachtenberg took to social media to explain her gaunt appearance.
In response to a question about her health, Trachtenberg replied: "Explain to me how I look sick. Did you lose a calendar and not realise I'm not 14? I'm 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment."
The Harriet The Spy star subsequently shared a selfie and insisted that she was feeling "happy and healthy".
The actress captioned the image: "I've received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery. I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters."
The New York Police Department (NYPD) previously said that officers had found Trachtenberg's body when responding to a 911 call in New York City.
The NYPD added: "Upon arrival, officers observed a 39-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased. Criminality is not suspected."
Trachtenberg first found fame as a child, starring in TV commercials and the Nickelodeon series The Adventures Of Pete And Pete.
In 2000, she joined the cast of Buffy The Vampire Slayer as Dawn Summers. Between 2008 and 2012, she played Georgina Sparks on the hit teen drama series Gossip Girl.