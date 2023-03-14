Michelle Yeoh and Brendan Fraser feel the love at Vanity Fair post-Oscars party

Yeoh later grasped her Oscar as she rocked back and forth to the Human League's Don't You Want Me at the edge of the dance floor, though it was hard to do much dancing with all the attention she was getting.

Brendan Fraser got the same treatment when he walked in holding his Best Actor Oscar for The Whale shortly before Yeoh, making his way very slowly across the room amid constant congratulations.

Half of the directing duo behind Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniel Scheinert, with none of the three Oscars he won on Sunday night nor his partner Daniel Kwan in sight, stood outside and ate an In-N-Out burger, the party's traditional meal, as he bopped up and down to House of Pain's Jump Around.

"Finally getting some dinner," Scheinert said as a long night, and an even longer awards season, neared its end. "This is nice."

The champagne-soaked affair, which begins as a viewing party for 100 people and grows into the night's most sought-after invitation, is thrown in a space that connects the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts with Beverly Hills City Hall and is hosted by Vanity Fair editor Radhika Jones.

It's always also full of far-less-famous folks holding Oscars, winners in categories including best documentary short, who get an automatic invite with their statuette.