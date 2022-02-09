Michelle Yeoh, Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han, Daniel Wu to star in new Disney+ series

Michelle Yeoh is teaming up with her Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton again in a new fantasy series for streaming service Disney+.

To bring things a little closer to home, her co-stars will include Malaysia-born and Singapore-based actress Yeo Yann Yann, as well as Singapore-born and US-based actor Chin Han.

Together with Daniel Wu and Ke Huy Quan, they will appear in American Born Chinese, based on the 2006 graphic novel by Gene Luen Yan.

The action-comedy follows the life of teenager Jin Wang (played by Ben Wang) as he navigates high school and his immigrant home life, before finding himself entangled in a battle between Chinese mythical gods upon meeting a new foreign student, Wei Chen (played by Jim Liu).

Yeoh is playing the role of Wei Chen’s unassuming aunt who’s hiding her secret identity as the Goddess of Mercy, Guanyin.

Yeo and Chin Han will play Jin’s mother and father, respectively. Yeo's character, Christine Wang, is described as a strong-willed, opinionated woman with a sly wit, while Chin Han, playing Simon Wang, is a devoted father and husband bumping up against the "bamboo ceiling" at his job.

Wu will play the Monkey God, Sun Wukong, who arrives on Earth in search of his son.

The series, which is expected to start production this month in Los Angeles, is described as an “action-packed coming-of-age adventure that explores identity, culture, and family”.

Fresh Off The Boat’s Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan will executive produce alongside Cretton.

Yeoh has several other projects in the works including Everything Everywhere All At Once and The Witcher: Blood Origin, while Yeo has scored another Hollywood outing in the form of Netflix thriller, Havoc.