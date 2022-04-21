Michelle Yeoh shows Asian immigrant women are Everything

Michelle Yeoh was adamant about one script change before committing to Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The main character's name had to go. She was named Michelle as a love letter to her from the directors.

“I’m like ‘No, no, no’ because I believe this person, this character that you’ve written so rich, deserves a voice of her own. She is the voice of those mothers, aunties, grandmothers that you pass by in Chinatown or in the supermarket that you don’t even give a second glance to. Then you just take her for granted,” Yeoh told The Associated Press. “She’s never had a voice.”

At 59, Yeoh commands the lead of the genre-twisting flick by playing someone often invisible – the Asian immigrant wife and mother trying to be everything for everyone. “An independent film on steroids” as she puts it, Everything Everywhere All At Once recently went into wide theatrical release in the US. It ranked fourth in this weekend's domestic box office, bringing in nearly US$6.2 million, according to figures compiled by Comscore.