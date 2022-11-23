Everything Everywhere All At Once starring Michelle Yeoh leads Spirit Award nominations

The awards celebrate the best in independent filmmaking and recently raised the budget cap from US$22.5 million to US$30 million for the main prizes and US$1 million for the John Cassavetes Award. The organisation also shifted to gender neutral acting awards. The main acting categories now have 10 nominees each.

Zola’s Taylour Paige and The Inspection’s Raúl Castillo read the nominations, which are chosen by committees made up of film critics, producers, festival programmers, filmmakers, past winners and Film Independent’s Board of Directors. Film independent president Josh Welsh said they considered 409 films.

The budget cap means that films like White Noise and Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths were not eligible.

At the 37th edition earlier this year, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Elena Ferrente adaptation The Lost Daughter won best feature, best director and best screenplay.

The Spirit Awards also hand out awards to television shows, but those nominees won’t be announced until Dec 13. The beachside ceremony will be held in Santa Monica on Mar 4, 2023, the weekend before the Oscars.