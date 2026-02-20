Actress Michelle Yeoh gets Hollywood Walk Of Fame star, as Jon M Chu, Sandra Oh and more turn up in support
In her acceptance speech, Yeoh said: “The star may carry one name, but it represents so many people who made this journey possible. I hope it also reminds someone somewhere that it is possible, that where you begin does not define where you can go.”
From the hills of Ipoh to the world’s most famous pavement, actress Michelle Yeoh has officially been immortalised. On Wednesday (Feb 18), the Oscar winner received the 2,836th star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, and she didn’t do it alone.
Yeoh, who made history in 2023 as the first Asian to win the Academy Award for Best Actress for Everything Everywhere All At Once, drew a star-studded guest list at her star unveiling from across her journey, many of whom have also since taken to social media to celebrate the accomplishment.
American filmmaker Jon M Chu, who emceed the ceremony, worked with Yeoh on Crazy Rich Asians and the Wicked franchise. Sharing a group photo from the event on Instagram, he wrote: “I mean this crew is an all-timer. What a beautiful afternoon together and all for our Queen @michelleyeoh_official finally getting her Star on the @hwdwalkoffame!!! Couldn’t be more proud and fulfilled today and the sun came out.”
The post drew a "NICE!" comment from American actor and musician John Stamos, while the official Wicked movie Instagram page also shared a dedicated tribute to the actress.
Also emceeing for the special occasion was Taiwanese filmmaker Ang Lee, who directed Yeoh in the critically acclaimed 2000 film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.
Actress Sandra Oh was also present. She later posted a photo from the ceremony with the caption: “Congratulations to the magnificent @michelleyeoh_official on her well deserved (star)... What a great way to start the (fire horse) year!”
In Oh’s photo, Yeoh is seen seated alongside American actress Awkwafina, who starred with Yeoh in Crazy Rich Asians and Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. Awkwafina reposted Oh’s congratulatory posts on her Instagram story.
Also spotted at the ceremony was actor Ke Huy Quan, Yeoh’s co-star in Everything Everywhere All At Once, the film that earned both of them Academy Awards. Director Paul Feig, who helmed Yeoh in the 2019 rom-com Last Christmas, also turned up in support of the actress.
Filmmaking duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as the Daniels and the writers-directors behind Everything Everywhere All At Once, were also in attendance. The pair played a pivotal role in Yeoh’s historic Oscar win. Janet Yang, who served as president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences from 2022 to 2025, was also among the guests.
Entrepreneur Bing Chen, co-founder and CEO of Gold House, shared on Instagram: “Congratulations to the sun that’s also a star, Mother @michelleyeoh_official on her @hwdwalkoffame! It’s been the privilege of a lifetime to work with, for, and cheer you on everywhere.”
Emmy Award-winning entertainment journalist Jenelle Riley delivered remarks as a guest speaker at the event and shared the unveiling moment on her Instagram story.
Another guest who joined the celebration was Yeoh’s younger self – in doll form. The actress was seen holding a doll modelled after her historic 2023 Oscar win, complete with a miniature Oscar trophy.
The doll was created by Jilly Bing, described as the first authentic Asian American doll brand, founded by Elenor Mak, who developed the five-month project with her mother. The doll’s dress was designed from scratch by a customer from Hong Kong.
Mak shared the moment on the brand’s Instagram page, adding in the caption: “The woman I grew up watching on Cantonese VHS tapes didn’t just make it...she broke generational norms and kicked open doors that had long been closed. When she hugged and thanked me for the doll... I cried the ugliest, most joyful cry.”