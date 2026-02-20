Actress Michelle Yeoh gets Hollywood Walk Of Fame star, as Jon M Chu, Sandra Oh and more turn up in support

Yeoh, who made history in 2023 as the first Asian to win the Academy Award for Best Actress for Everything Everywhere All At Once, drew a star-studded guest list at her star unveiling from across her journey, many of whom have also since taken to social media to celebrate the accomplishment.

American filmmaker Jon M Chu, who emceed the ceremony, worked with Yeoh on Crazy Rich Asians and the Wicked franchise. Sharing a group photo from the event on Instagram, he wrote: “I mean this crew is an all-timer. What a beautiful afternoon together and all for our Queen @michelleyeoh_official finally getting her Star on the @hwdwalkoffame!!! Couldn’t be more proud and fulfilled today and the sun came out.”