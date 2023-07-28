Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt are married after 19-year engagement

In an Instagram post on Friday (Jul 28), Massa congratulated the newlyweds while posting pictures of their wedding reception in Switzerland that reportedly took place on Jul 27.

In his pictures, the 60-year-old Yeoh can be seen wearing a patterned beige ensemble while clutching her Oscar for Best Actress. Some of the attendees at the wedding include former Ferrari chairman Luca di Montezemolo and Formula One Group CEO Stefano Domenicali.

Yeoh and Todt, who is 77, first met in Shanghai on Jun 4, 2004 with Todt proposing to her a little more than a month later on Jul 26. The couple had been engaged for 19 years.

During that time, Yeoh went on to star in multiple blockbusters including Memoirs Of A Geisha, Crazy Rich Asians and Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings.

In March 2023, Yeoh won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once.