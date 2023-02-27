SAG Awards 2023: Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan make history as Everything Everywhere All At Once dominates

"The leading role was played with these guys with their eyes taped up like this and they talked like this because the producers said the Asians were not good enough and they were not box office," said Hong. "But look at us now!"

Hong added that the cast of Everything Everywhere All At Once wasn't all Chinese, though he granted Jamie Lee Curtis had a good Chinese name. Curtis' win was one of the most surprising of the night, coming over the longtime favorite, Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), who had seemed to be on a clear path to becoming the first actor to win an Oscar for a performance in a Marvel movie.

A visibly moved Curtis said she was wearing the wedding ring her father, Tony Curtis, gave her mother, Janet Leigh.

"I know you look at me and think 'Nepo baby,'" said Curtis, who won in her first SAG nomination. "But the truth of the matter is that I'm 64 years old and this is just amazing."