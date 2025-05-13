Actress Michelle Yeoh leads the cast of action movie The Surgeon

Actress Michelle Yeoh is to star in action movie The Surgeon. The 62-year-old actress has signed up to star in the flick produced by Thunder Road, the company behind the John Wick action-thriller franchise.

The movie follows a retired surgeon (Yeoh), who is abducted and forced to operate on a mystery patient.

Although she is heavily outnumbered, her captors have overlooked the greatest weapon she has – 35 years of surgical experience, leading to an explosive and brutal confrontation in which she outwits and cuts down her enemies in a visual style unlike anything seen before.

It is hoped that the flick could mark the beginning of a franchise.

Roshan Sethi, a physician and co-creator of the medical drama series The Resident, is writing and directing the film – which is being produced by Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee for film company Thunder Road together with John Schoenfelder and Russell Ackerman for publisher NeoText.

Producer Patrick Wachsberger and film production house Legendary Entertainment's co-owned joint venture, 193, will launch sales on the project at the Cannes market.

Sethi said: "I'm so excited to bring something brand new and innovative to the action genre based heavily on my medical background.

"I cannot think of a better partner than Michelle, the iconic queen of action who will be using her skills in a different and surprising way in this film, and the producing teams at Thunder Road, 193 and NeoText."

Iwanyk added: "Roshan wrote an incredibly complex and compelling character that was able to excite one of the world's greatest actresses, Michelle Yeoh. I can't wait to see what that collaboration cooks up.

"And to work again with Patrick, who was so instrumental in getting the John Wick and Sicario franchises made, is a great thrill for Thunder Road."