Academy Award-winning actress Michelle Yeoh returns to Malaysia to spend time with family and friends

Her most recent post on Aug 29 showed her having lunch with her friend, chef David Tan Sek Yin, before attending Jacky Cheung's concert at Axiata Arena.

It should be noted that Yeoh's posts appear to be uploaded many days after they were taken as the aforementioned MyPelindung launch happened on Aug 17 while Jacky Cheung's final concert in Kuala Lumpur was on Aug 20.

Nonetheless, Malaysian fans have warmly welcomed Yeoh's return, with some speculating that she's in town to celebrate Malaysia's Independence Day on Aug 31.

Born on Aug 6, 1962 in Ipoh, Perak, Michelle Yeoh began her acting career in the 80s, appearing mostly in action films. Her big Hollywood break came in 1997 with Tomorrow Never Dies where she starred alongside Pierce Brosnan.

Since then, Yeoh has become one of the most prominent Asian actresses in Hollywood with critically-acclaimed roles in Memoirs Of A Geisha and Crazy Rich Asians. In March 2023, Yeoh won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once.