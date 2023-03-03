Michelle Yeoh thinks her mother would have been a 'great movie star'

Michelle Yeoh thinks her 83-year-old mother would have "made a great movie star". The Everything Everywhere All At Once actress' mum, Janet Yeoh, has always been obsessed with movies and was certain her daughter should seek out a career on screen, and she admitted that even now her parent can still be very theatrical.

She said in an interview with Deadline: “My mom loved the whole aspect of performing. “Even now, when we throw her a birthday party, it’s like a concert. She’s doing costume changes, getting on stage and serenading everyone. She would have made a great movie star.”

The 60-year-old actress admitted her mom still treats her like a child but knows that's how she "shows love".

After her mother saw Everything Everywhere All At Once – which has earned Michelle a string of awards and nominations for her portrayal of Evelyn Wang – her feedback to her daughter was: “Why do you have to look so old?”

Yeoh laughed: “She still treats me like I’m six. (If she was here now she'd ask) 'Did you comb your hair? Why don’t you put on some make-up, and wear a nicer dress?' If we were back home right now, she would have laid some clothes out for me. “It’s how she shows love.”