In her latest film, Michelle Yeoh is Everything Everywhere All At Once

The directing duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, known as Daniels, are back with an explosive and unpredictable creation. And this time they have blended the world of sci-fi and the concept of the multiverse to give us the ride of a lifetime.

Everything Everywhere All at Once tells the story of Evelyn Wang, played by Michelle Yeoh. She is described as “an exhausted Chinese American woman who can’t seem to finish her taxes".

In the trailer, we see Evelyn first at the Laundromat then at what appears to be an office as she tries to work out her finances with an almost unrecognisable Jamie Lee Curtis, when she is suddenly and almost violently yanked backwards. The screen cracks and we see Yeoh’s face reflected in multiple shards.

This marks the beginning of her rollercoaster ride in the multiverse.

From kick-ass fight scenes to working as a professional chef, Yeoh does it all as she traverses through the different universes, trying to stop the “great evil spreading throughout the many-verses”.