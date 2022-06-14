Michelle Yeoh joins all-Asian cast of new Netflix series The Brothers Sun

You might’ve seen her fight gangsters in Yes Madam, commandeer a spaceship in Star Trek: Enterprise and even hop through the multiverse to save her family in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Now, Malaysia-born actress Michelle Yeoh’s set to play a mother whose past comes back to haunt her in Netflix’s upcoming drama series The Brothers Sun.

The all-Asian cast for the series, created by American Horror Story showrunner Brad Falchuk and writer Byron Wu (in his debut as a producer), was announced on Tuesday (Jun 14).

According to Netflix, the “action-packed, dark comedic drama, and family soap” set in both Los Angeles and Taiwan will follow a hardened Taipei gangster, Charles Sun, who goes to Los Angeles to protect his mother Eileen and sheltered younger brother Bruce after his father is shot by an assassin.

Before the events of the series, Eileen – played by 59-year-old Yeoh and described as “shrewd and observant” – fled Taiwan to start a new life for herself and Bruce.

She'll be joined in the main cast by Justin Chien (Two Sides) as Charles, Sam Song Li (Breaking Bad) as Bruce, Highdee Kuan (This Is Us) as Alexis, a district attorney, and Joon Lee (Dated) as TK, an aspiring gangster and Charles’ childhood friend.

Falchuk and Wu will lead the all-Asian writers’ room, while Kevin Tancharoen, known for his work on The Book Of Boba Fett, is set to direct.

Wu said in a statement: “I am thankful to (Falchuk’s production company) Teley-vision and Netflix who have championed this Asian-American centric, Asian-American written, Asian-American directed show.

“I am excited to be a part of this wave of new content that speaks to our experiences with honesty and dignity. I am honoured to have been in a writer’s room where we could all share what reused jar our families kept the sugar in (Folger’s).”

The Brothers Sun is set to stream on Netflix in 2023.