Michelle Yeoh shows off fighting skills in trailer for Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin
The actress plays a sword elf on a mission in the prequel to the monster-hunting hit, The Witcher. Check out the teaser trailer.
After the premiere of her action-packed trailer for sci-fi flick Everything Everywhere All At Once just last week, Michelle Yeoh gets to show off her fighting chops once again for another upcoming project, The Witcher: Blood Origin.
In the one-minute teaser trailer for the upcoming Netflix series, where she stars as a sword elf named Scian, Yeoh can be seen wielding and swinging a bloodied sword.
The sneak peek came as a surprise for many fans as the teaser initially appeared at the end of the credits for the last episode The Witcher’s second season, which dropped on the streaming platform on Dec 17.
The Witcher: Blood Origin is the prequel to The Witcher, taking place 1,200 years before the events of the original series. It explores the creation of the first prototype Witcher, essentially monster hunters, as well as the events that led to the "Conjunction of the Spheres”, when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged to become one.
Yeoh’s character is on a mission to retrieve a blade stolen from her people when she comes across two fellow travellers – played by Sophia Brown and Laurence O’Fuarain – who accompany her on her journey.
In the trailer, we see the trio band together in several fight scenes.
Blood Origins isn’t the first expansion in the Witcher universe; there’s already an anime spinoff called Nightmare Of The Wolf also on Netflix
The Witcher: Blood Origin is slated for release in 2022.