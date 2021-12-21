Michelle Yeoh shows off fighting skills in trailer for Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin

After the premiere of her action-packed trailer for sci-fi flick Everything Everywhere All At Once just last week, Michelle Yeoh gets to show off her fighting chops once again for another upcoming project, The Witcher: Blood Origin.

In the one-minute teaser trailer for the upcoming Netflix series, where she stars as a sword elf named Scian, Yeoh can be seen wielding and swinging a bloodied sword.

The sneak peek came as a surprise for many fans as the teaser initially appeared at the end of the credits for the last episode The Witcher’s second season, which dropped on the streaming platform on Dec 17.