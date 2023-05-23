Michelle Yeoh rules out Everything Everywhere All At Once sequel

Yeoh said: "The most important thing it has done is it has generated such pride with our people.



"The day I won I honestly heard the roar of joy that came from that corner of the world. It's been slowly moving in that way and this has pushed the door open and it's not shutting behind me... When there's so few roles in the past it's so competitive. If you get the job, I don't get the job.



"But now we have to change the mindset. If I'm successful, you can be successful."



Yeoh also addressed the double standards in the movie industry as men are given more chances than women even if their projects flop.



She said: "There are mega films that suffer terrible losses, yet they still go and keep doing the same thing.



"It's the studios thinking that's their comfort zone: These movies, the budgets get bigger and they feel more violence, the more CGI will make it better – but the truth of the matter is it's not.



"It's really storytelling. In Everything Everywhere All At Once, even though we travelled the multi-verses, the main theme was love."