Oscars 2023: 5 things you never knew about Michelle Yeoh – ballet, Miss Malaysia, Jackie Chan and more

It’s been quite the roller coaster whirlwind journey for Michelle Yeoh. In the run-up to the 95th Academy Awards, which will take place on Monday morning (Mar 13), Singapore time, the spotlight has well and truly been on the 60-year-old Malaysian actress.

In January, the Ipoh-born Yeoh made history by becoming the first ever Asian to be nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars for her multifaceted electrifying star turn in Everything Everywhere All At Once. And if she does win the coveted award, she’ll have made history yet again.

If we’re keeping track: To date, Yeoh has also scooped a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy, but lost out to Tar’s Cate Blanchett at the Critics’ Choice Awards and BAFTAs.

She did, however, take home the crucial Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award for Best Actress – which puts her in pole position at the Oscars, seeing as how SAG’s and Oscars’ winners for the award has lined up a whopping eight times. And yes, that was historic, too – the first Asian actress to take home the trophy.