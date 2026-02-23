Michelle Yeoh plays five characters in short film celebrating Penang’s vibrant streets and food culture

Michelle Yeoh returns to her home ground and multiplies her talents, taking on five distinct roles set against the vibrant food district backdrop of Penang, Malaysia, in a short film directed by Sean Baker, whose film Anora took home five Oscars in 2025.

The short film, titled Sandiwara, is produced by Baker's longtime collaborators Samantha Quan and Alex Coco, alongside Areta Mak.

Shot on an iPhone over two days, Sandiwara was commissioned by Han Chong, the Malaysia-born, London-based fashion designer behind contemporary label Self-Portrait.

In the film, Yeoh transforms into an enthusiastic bike-riding waitress in flared denim; a pink-haired food influencer in knee-high socks and sneaker platforms; a hardworking char kway teow stall owner in blue silk; a coldly determined food critic in leather; and Lady Orchid, an initially nervous singer in a white sequin dress.

Each character is dressed in Self-Portrait and defined by her own quirks and personality. Their stories converge at George Town’s Red Garden Food Paradise, a bustling hawker centre known for its wide variety of Malaysian cuisine.