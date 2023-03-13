Michelle Yeoh makes history as first Asian to win Best Actress Oscar

Michelle Yeoh has made history. On Monday (Mar 13) morning Singapore/Malaysia time, the 60-year-old Malaysian star became the first Asian to win a best actress trophy at the Academy Awards for playing Evelyn Wang in the sci-fi comedy film Everything Everywhere All At Once.

She said in her acceptance speech: “I have to dedicate this to my mom and all the moms in the world because they are really the superheroes and without them none of us would be here tonight."

“For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibility. This is proof that dreams dream big and dreams do come true. And ladies, don't let anyone tell you you are ever past your prime."