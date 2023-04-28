Shakespeare in the Park returns to Singapore after 5 years with A Midsummer Night's Dream
Bring your picnic baskets to enjoy the bard's most popular comedy from May 3 to 28 at Fort Canning Park.
What's better than a picnic in the park? A picnic and a show. From May 3, you can enjoy just that when the Singapore Repertory Theatre (SRT) revives their famous Shakespeare in the Park production after five years.
SRT is staging an adaptation of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, which will run from May 3 to 28 at Fort Canning Park. It stars Julie Wee, Ghafir Akbar, Daniel Jenkins and Krish Natarajan.
So bring your picnic baskets and dress up in your casual best to enjoy the bard's most popular comedy under the night sky.
Gaurav Kripalani, artistic director of SRT, said: “How often can you come in shorts and T-shirts, lay back on the grass and enjoy one of the greatest pieces of literature brought to life? This is a truly unique opportunity not to be missed.”
A Midsummer Night's Dream comprises several interconnected subplots revolving around the wedding of King Theseus of Athens and the Amazon queen, Hippolyta.
One of the subplots includes the war between Oberon and Titania, the king and queen of fairies. Another involves the conflict between lovers Demetrius, Hermia, Lysander and Helena as they escape into the forest.
SRT's A Midsummer Night's Dream is directed by Guy Unsworth who says: “After getting past the worst of COVID-19, I feel society is in a very different place and this calls for something different on stage. I feel a stronger need to celebrate the true themes of the play: Love, togetherness and fun. We need this more than before, we appreciate it more than before, to create something which would celebrate the very thing it is: A piece of live entertainment which brings people together and celebrates love and life.”
Tickets for A Midsummer Night's Dream are currently available on SISTIC, starting at S$60. PAssion Card members can also enjoy a 10 per cent discount for selected seat categories.