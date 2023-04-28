Shakespeare in the Park returns to Singapore after 5 years with A Midsummer Night's Dream

What's better than a picnic in the park? A picnic and a show. From May 3, you can enjoy just that when the Singapore Repertory Theatre (SRT) revives their famous Shakespeare in the Park production after five years.

SRT is staging an adaptation of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, which will run from May 3 to 28 at Fort Canning Park. It stars Julie Wee, Ghafir Akbar, Daniel Jenkins and Krish Natarajan.

So bring your picnic baskets and dress up in your casual best to enjoy the bard's most popular comedy under the night sky.

Gaurav Kripalani, artistic director of SRT, said: “How often can you come in shorts and T-shirts, lay back on the grass and enjoy one of the greatest pieces of literature brought to life? This is a truly unique opportunity not to be missed.”