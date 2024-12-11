Japanese actress Miho Nakayama died due to 'unfortunate accident', agency announces

The late Japanese actress Miho Nakayama died due to "an unfortunate accident that occurred during a bath", reported her agency Big Apple on Sunday (Dec 8).

The 54-year-old was found dead in the bathtub in her Ebisu home in Tokyo on Friday, after she failed to show up at work.

Big Apple's full statement read: "In light of Miho Nakayama's sudden passing, we would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for the warm words and condolences extended to us by everyone.

"We respectfully report the results of the autopsy. It has been confirmed that there is no evidence of foul play. The cause of death was determined to be an unfortunate accident that occurred during a bath. While we are all deeply saddened by this unexpected event, we sincerely appreciate the warm support and consideration we have received from everyone."

The agency added: "We kindly request that members of the media respect the privacy of the bereaved family and those involved, and exercise caution in their coverage and reporting."

In a separate statement, Big Apple revealed that it plans to hold a farewell ceremony for Nakayama at a later date. However, it will not disclose details of Nakayama's actual funeral.

"In order to respect the privacy of the bereaved family and those involved, we kindly request that no media interviews be conducted. Furthermore, to avoid causing inconvenience to the neighbours, we ask that you refrain from surveillance or visits to her home or office."

"Regarding the funeral, we will not be disclosing the date, time, or location. We sincerely ask for the understanding and cooperation of the media and fans during this time. We are deeply grateful to all those who have supported Miho Nakayama over the years. We are considering holding a separate farewell ceremony in the future, and we will provide details once the arrangements are finalised."