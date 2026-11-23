People magazine and Entertainment Tonight were among the first to report the news. Representatives of the couple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Cyrus and Morando reportedly married in Palm Springs, a month after performing Let's Get Married together at the Hollywood Bowl, a song that features in Cyrus' latest studio album, Bass Persuades.

Cyrus and Morando have been together for about five years. They met on a blind date in 2021, Cyrus told British Vogue in an interview.

"Well, it was blind for me and not really for him," the singer said in 2023. "I thought, ‘The worst that can happen is I leave.’"

In December, Cyrus spoke of her engagement to the drummer during an appearance on ABC's Good Morning America.

Morando is the drummer for Liily, a Los Angeles-based alternative rock band affiliated with Atlantic Records, the band says on its website.

The Flowers singer was previously married to Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, who filed for divorce in Los Angeles in 2019.