Thai rapper Milli's mango sticky rice munching boosts beloved dessert

Fans of Thai rapper, Milli, had a hankering for mango sticky rice in Bangkok this week after the 19-year-old ate mouthfuls of the much-loved dessert on stage at the Coachella music festival in the United States.

Milli, whose real name is Danupha Khanatheerakul, is the first solo Thai artiste to perform at the pop and indie rock music festival, which draws tens of thousands of fans annually. This year's headline artistes included Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Swedish House Mafia.

Sales in Thailand jumped after Milli brought a bowl of the popular dessert on stage and took a few bites as she performed a song called Mango Sticky Rice last weekend.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said this week the Culture Ministry is considering registering mango sticky rice on UNESCO's cultural heritage list, local media TPBS reported.