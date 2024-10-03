Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and husband Jake Bongiovi share Italy wedding photos

Bongiovi, 22, also shared several images on Instagram and captioned his post, “forever and always, your husband”.

His photos include shots of his father, as well as actor Matthew Modine, who appears to have officiated the ceremony. Modine plays Dr Martin Brenner, or Papa, in Stranger Things.

According to People, Brown wore a custom Galia Lahav gown with a sheer veil from Monveive. Her second outfit was a satin off-the-shoulder gown. Bongiovi, meanwhile, wore an ivory tuxedo jacket and black pants, with a white shirt and black bow-tie.

The pair reportedly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in May and although neither spoke publicly about it, Brown’s father-in-law Jon Bon Jovi did confirm the news to BBC’s The One Show, saying, “It was a small family wedding and the bride looked gorgeous and Jake is as happy as can be”.