Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and husband Jake Bongiovi share Italy wedding photos
The 20-year-old captioned her Instagram post, "forever and always, your wife".
It looks like Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi had a very picturesque wedding celebration. The Stranger Things actress and her husband, whose dad is rocker Jon Bon Jovi, recently shared six photos on Instagram of their wedding celebration in Italy.
The 20-year-old actress captioned her post “forever and always, your wife”.
Bongiovi, 22, also shared several images on Instagram and captioned his post, “forever and always, your husband”.
His photos include shots of his father, as well as actor Matthew Modine, who appears to have officiated the ceremony. Modine plays Dr Martin Brenner, or Papa, in Stranger Things.
According to People, Brown wore a custom Galia Lahav gown with a sheer veil from Monveive. Her second outfit was a satin off-the-shoulder gown. Bongiovi, meanwhile, wore an ivory tuxedo jacket and black pants, with a white shirt and black bow-tie.
The pair reportedly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in May and although neither spoke publicly about it, Brown’s father-in-law Jon Bon Jovi did confirm the news to BBC’s The One Show, saying, “It was a small family wedding and the bride looked gorgeous and Jake is as happy as can be”.
The actress was later seen wearing her wedding ring in a beauty video she posted on May 30 and in a photo posted on Jun 3, she was in a pair of denim shorts that had the word “wifey” on them.
Brown and Bongiovi went Instagram official in November 2021 and announced their engagement in April 2023.