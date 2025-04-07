Hollywood lands a much-needed box office hit with A Minecraft Movie

Hollywood needed A Minecraft Movie to be a hit, and it delivered in its opening weekend, significantly narrowing this year's box office deficit.

No one guessed just how big it would be. In its first few days in theatres, the movie earned a staggering US$157 million (S$210.7 million) in ticket sales from theatres in the US and Canada, according to studio estimates on Sunday (Apr 6). Internationally, it’s looking at an additional US$144 million for a global debut of US$301 million. And with school spring breaks ongoing, A Minecraft Movie is just getting started.

Not only is it the biggest opening of 2025, A Minecraft Movie also broke the record for a video game adaptation, a distinction previously held by The Super Mario Bros Movie (US$146 million). Going into the weekend, analysts projected Minecraft might hit US$80 million. Instead, it nearly doubled that figure.

Nothing is guaranteed in the movie business, but an offering based on the best-selling video game of all time makes for a good start. It hardly mattered that the block-based game doesn’t exactly have a narrative. Many of its 200 million active monthly players turned out in droves anyway.

The PG-rated movie, directed by Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite), was a co-production of Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros. It cost a reported US$150 million to make, not including marketing and promotion expenses. Jack Black and Jason Momoa lead the ensemble cast (Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers and Sebastian Eugene Hansen). Their characters are transported into an imaginative dimension called the Overworld and need to go on a dangerous, and immensely silly, adventure to get home.