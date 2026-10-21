Chinese supermodel Ming Xi returns to Victoria's Secret runway, husband Mario Ho calls her 'pride of the family'
Ming Xi made her return eight years after her infamous fall on the runway.
Chinese supermodel Ming Xi, 37, returned to the Victoria’s Secret runway after eight years, and no one is prouder than her husband, Mario Ho, 31.
Ming Xi, who married the son of late Macau casino tycoon Stanley Ho in 2019, made her highly anticipated comeback at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Oct 18.
The mother of two, who has walked in seven previous VS shows, strutted down the runway in two looks.
Her first was a dreamy pink ensemble, while her second was a champagne-coloured number featuring dramatic sheer wings measuring about 3 metres tall.
And Mario Ho couldn't stop gushing about his wife.
Sharing footage of Ming Xi on Instagram, he wrote in English: “Jaw dropped. So proud of you. Pride of the family. The angel is back with her massive wings.”
In another post, he exclaimed: “Waaaaaaaaa real life angel.”
Ming Xi was equally emotional about her return.
“I’m truly overjoyed to be back on the VS [stage]. It feels almost surreal, yet deeply familiar – like returning home,” she wrote on Instagram.
“The moment I saw the wings, my heart nearly gave out from pure happiness. There are simply no words that can fully capture how overwhelmed and elated I feel right now.”
Ming Xi had reportedly worked out intensively and followed a strict diet to prepare for her comeback.
She shared that she was looking forward to her daughter watching the video and telling her: “Mummy, you look so pretty.”
“That would make me feel very happy and fulfilled,” she said.
Ming Xi’s comeback was particularly meaningful given what happened the last time she walked for Victoria’s Secret.
During the 2017 show in Shanghai, Ming Xi famously tripped over the train of her outfit and fell on the runway.
She quickly picked herself up, adjusted her headpiece and completed her walk with a smile, but the embarrassing moment made headlines worldwide.
Many netizens were happy to see Ming Xi back on the Victoria’s Secret stage, praising her for looking more confident and relaxed.
One netizen called her comeback “the perfect example of getting back up where you fell”.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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