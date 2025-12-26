Singapore orchestra reimagines club hits, film scores at back-to-back Fort Canning concerts

Come January next year, Singapore's Fort Canning Green will host two concerts where attendees can listen to reimagined versions of popular and familiar tunes as interpreted by Singapore's Metropolitan Festival Orchestra (MFO).

First up is Ministry Of Sound Classical on Jan 23, where iconic electronic hits get interpreted with some powerful orchestral arrangements by the MFO alongside vocalists and DJs. Delight your inner clubber with new versions of popular dance anthems, including Darude's Sandstorm, Faithless' Insomnia and Fatboy Slim's Right Here, Right Now.

Tickets for the show are now available for sale via Ticketek, with prices starting at S$130.