Singapore orchestra reimagines club hits, film scores at back-to-back Fort Canning concerts
Next month, Singapore’s Metropolitan Festival Orchestra will perform at Fort Canning Green, starting with Ministry Of Sound Classical on Jan 23 and The Music of Zimmer Vs Williams on Jan 25.

Singapore's Metropolitan Festival Orchestra will be performing in the Ministry of Sound Classical show at Fort Canning Green on Jan 23, 2026.(Photo: Ministry of Sound Classical)

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
26 Dec 2025 01:18PM
Come January next year, Singapore's Fort Canning Green will host two concerts where attendees can listen to reimagined versions of popular and familiar tunes as interpreted by Singapore's Metropolitan Festival Orchestra (MFO).

First up is Ministry Of Sound Classical on Jan 23, where iconic electronic hits get interpreted with some powerful orchestral arrangements by the MFO alongside vocalists and DJs. Delight your inner clubber with new versions of popular dance anthems, including Darude's Sandstorm, Faithless' Insomnia and Fatboy Slim's Right Here, Right Now.

Tickets for the show are now available for sale via Ticketek, with prices starting at S$130.

The Ministry of Sound Classical concert will take place on Jan 23, 2026. (Photo: Ministry of Sound Classical)

Meanwhile, fans of acclaimed composers Hans Zimmer and John Williams will want to keep Jan 25 free for The Music of Zimmer Vs Williams, a concert that pits the former's epic soundscapes against Williams' timeless melodies.

Once again, the MFO will be the one delighting attendees – this time with a 70-piece ensemble playing tunes from the some of their hit movie franchises, including Zimmer's Pirates Of The Caribbean and Williams' Star Wars and Harry Potter.

Tickets for the show are now available for sale via Ticketek, with prices starting at S$120.

Source: CNA/hq

