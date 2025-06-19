I-dle's Minnie shares why the K-pop group changed its name and hints at a world tour
CNA Lifestyle spoke with Minnie of K-pop girl group I-dle, who was in Singapore for the opening of Skechers’ revamped flagship store at Bugis Junction.
For many K-pop groups, their seventh anniversary marks a significant milestone in their careers, as it typically signals the end of their contracts with their respective agencies. K-pop idols can then choose to either renew their contracts, find another agency, or retire from the entertainment industry altogether.
Recently, however, a popular girl group made waves for rebranding its name following the renewal of its contract. The group formerly known as (G)I-dle has since ditched the “G”, becoming I-dle.
We spoke to member Minnie, who was in Singapore on Wednesday (Jun 18) for the opening of apparel company Skechers' flagship store at Bugis Junction, to find out more about this development.
“Since we just renewed our contract for our seventh anniversary, we decided to rebrand our group,” shared the 27-year-old singer who hails from Bangkok, Thailand.
“Since this is the new chapter of our group, I think it’s a good time to rebrand,” added Minnie, whose full name is Nicha Yontararak.
Perhaps it is fitting, then, that Minnie was in town to celebrate the revamped Skechers Bugis Junction store, which now boasts a refreshed design and an expanded product range.
As it turns out, Minnie herself has been a longtime fan of Skechers, after taking a liking to a pair of its shoes during her trainee days.
“I got to try a pair of Skechers shoes and it was very comfy. I just loved wearing them for practise,” she recalled.
These days, the Good Thing singer prefers to wear shoes that are both comfortable and stylish as she “has to move around all day”.
“I prefer something that can keep up with my feet, so I think Skechers is the best choice for me,” said Minnie.
And move around she has.
Minnie, who arrived in Singapore a couple of days before the Skechers event, managed to see the Merlion and visit Marina Bay Sands and Universal Studios Singapore during this trip.
She even shared that she had chilli crab and mantou “right away” after she landed, having asked her team to bring her to “a chilli crab place”, before flashing us a thumbs-up.
I-dle’s most recent album, We Are, dropped on May 19 and Minnie has hinted that the group’s next world tour “is coming sooner than you think”.
“We just can’t wait to be back in Singapore and perform for you guys again, so please look forward to our next world tour,” promised Minnie.
