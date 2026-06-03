I-dle member Minnie to attend Owndays pop-up in Singapore ahead of K-pop group's June concert

K-pop girl group I-dle is set to stage the Singapore leg of their Syncopation concert on Saturday (Jun 13). However, Neverlands (the group's fans) in Singapore can catch I-dle member Minnie live in the flesh even earlier.

The 28-year-old singer, whose full name is Nicha Yontararak, will make an appearance at a pop-up by eyewear brand Owndays on Thursday (Jun 11).

Held at Plaza Singapura from Jun 8 to 14, the pop-up – titled Own “Your” Days – is set to commemorate Owndays' new line of PhotoShade lenses, which are light-responsive. The pop-up will also feature interactive zones and is set to operate from 10am to 10pm daily.