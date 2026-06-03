I-dle member Minnie to attend Owndays pop-up in Singapore ahead of K-pop group's June concert
Minnie, whose full name is Nicha Yontararak, will be at Plaza Singapura on Jun 11 to attend Owndays' pop-up.
K-pop girl group I-dle is set to stage the Singapore leg of their Syncopation concert on Saturday (Jun 13). However, Neverlands (the group's fans) in Singapore can catch I-dle member Minnie live in the flesh even earlier.
The 28-year-old singer, whose full name is Nicha Yontararak, will make an appearance at a pop-up by eyewear brand Owndays on Thursday (Jun 11).
Held at Plaza Singapura from Jun 8 to 14, the pop-up – titled Own “Your” Days – is set to commemorate Owndays' new line of PhotoShade lenses, which are light-responsive. The pop-up will also feature interactive zones and is set to operate from 10am to 10pm daily.
Days after Minnie's appearance at the Owndays pop-up, the Thai-born singer will join her fellow I-dle members at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
The Syncopation world tour is named after the musical term in which emphasis is placed on beats that are normally weak.
Tickets for the show are available via Ticketmaster, with prices ranging between S$188 and S$348.