I-dle member Minnie returning to Singapore in June for Skechers event
The Thai member of K-pop girl group I-dle will be at the grand opening event of Skechers' revamped flagship store at Bugis Junction on Jun 18.
Just five months after her appearance at an event by milk tea chain Chagee, K-pop star Minnie is coming back to Singapore. This time, the 27-year-old member of girl group I-dle (which was recently renamed from (G)I-dle) will be flashing her Queencard at the grand opening of the revamped flagship store of popular footwear company Skechers, located at Bugis Junction.
As part of the festivities, Skechers is holding two contests for fans to get up close with Minnie.
The first will give five lucky winners access to an exclusive fan zone on the event day. Plus, each winner will get to bring someone along.
Those interested will have to follow Skechers on their Instagram page, like the contest post and carry out the remaining instructions.
Winners of this contest will be announced on Jun 4.
The second contest will let 45 lucky fans (and their plus-ones) meet Minnie in person at Skechers Bugis Junction on Jun 18.
To enter this contest, simply spend at least S$150, in a single receipt, at any Skechers concept store and submit your entry via this link.
The contest will end on Jun 8.
Minnie, along with the rest of I-dle, recently dropped their latest mini album, We Are, on May 19.
The album comprises six tracks, and music videos for the songs Girlfriend and Good Thing have been released – both of which have racked up tens of millions of YouTube views in less than two weeks.