Cantopop singer Miriam Yeung performing in Singapore in December

Fans of Hong Kong actress-singer Miriam Yeung can finally rejoice as the Cantopop diva is making her long-awaited return to Singapore after eight years.

The Maiden's Prayer singer will be holding a one-night concert at Sands Grand Ballroom, Level 5, Sands Expo & Convention Centre on Dec 22.

She last performed in Singapore in 2015 and her planned 2020 concert was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Tickets for Yeung's concert, titled My Tree Of Live, are priced from S$108 to S$348, excluding booking fees, and can be purchased via Ticketmaster, SingPost outlets and Marina Bay Sands' website.

Singtel mobile users can enjoy an exclusive priority sale on Thursday (Sep 21), from 10am to 11.59pm. Tickets for the general public will go on sale from 10am on Sep 22.