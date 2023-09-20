Cantopop singer Miriam Yeung performing in Singapore in December
She will be holding a one-night concert at Sands Expo & Convention Centre on Dec 22.
Fans of Hong Kong actress-singer Miriam Yeung can finally rejoice as the Cantopop diva is making her long-awaited return to Singapore after eight years.
The Maiden's Prayer singer will be holding a one-night concert at Sands Grand Ballroom, Level 5, Sands Expo & Convention Centre on Dec 22.
She last performed in Singapore in 2015 and her planned 2020 concert was cancelled due to the pandemic.
Tickets for Yeung's concert, titled My Tree Of Live, are priced from S$108 to S$348, excluding booking fees, and can be purchased via Ticketmaster, SingPost outlets and Marina Bay Sands' website.
Singtel mobile users can enjoy an exclusive priority sale on Thursday (Sep 21), from 10am to 11.59pm. Tickets for the general public will go on sale from 10am on Sep 22.
Yeung got her start in 1995 after winning third place in TVB's New Talent Singing Awards. She has since released over 40 albums in Cantonese and Mandarin, with hit songs such as Wild Child and Sisters.
She appeared in her first movie in 1998 and has also won numerous acting accolades such as Best Actress at the 32nd Hong Kong Film Awards for her role in Love In The Buff.