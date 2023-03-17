Hong Kong boy band Mirror launches first English song, Rumours, in a bid to revive Cantopop

Hong Kong’s most popular boy band Mirror, a major driving force behind the revival of the local pop music scene, launched its first English song on Friday (Mar 17), hoping to bring the city’s tunes to music lovers globally.

The 12-member group is part of a new wave of local singers being embraced by Hong Kongers at a time when the city has been beset by the COVID-19 pandemic and political challenges over the past three years. Their music has birthed a new generation of fans who have found hope and comfort in the songs at an uncertain time.

The new single Rumours is somewhat “sexy” and “sensual” and accompanied by wavy dance moves, a stark contrast to the group's previous powerful dance songs and funky music, its members said in an interview with The Associated Press on Sunday. Unlike their earlier Cantonese hits that conveyed an image of "a bunch of kids” and their energetic side, the new track shows they have become men, member Ian Chan said.

“We are not trying to particularly target any markets, but then we kinda wanna show the possibility of what a boy band from Hong Kong can bring to everyone,” Chan said. “Hopefully, we can bring ourselves and bring Cantopop to more places.”

Mirror's global debut is not only a test of whether they can find an audience beyond Hong Kong, a market with 7 million people. The overseas reception may also indicate whether Hong Kong singers, who dominated Asian showbiz decades ago, can regain ground in the region.