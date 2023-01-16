Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel, a Filipino American, wins Miss Universe Competition

In the Q&A at the last stage of the competition for the three finalists, Gabriel was asked how she would work to demonstrate Miss Universe is “an empowering and progressive organisation” if she were to win.

“I would use it to be a transformational leader,” she responded, citing her work using recycled materials in her fashion design and teaching sewing to survivors of human trafficking and domestic violence. “It is so important to invest in others, invest in our community and use your unique talent to make a difference."

Rights to the pageant – once partly owned by former President Donald Trump – were bought last year by a Thai business tycoon and transgender activist for US$20 million from IMG Worldwide LLC, a New York-based sports and talent marketing company.

Chakrapong “Anne” Chakrajutathib, who controls JKN Global Group Public Co. Ltd., is a reality show star in Thailand who is outspoken about being a transgender woman.

Chakrajutathib said when the purchase was announced in October that she wanted to “evolve the brand for the next generation”.

According to Miss Universe, Gabriel is a former high school volleyball player and graduate of the University of North Texas. A short bio posted on the organisation's website said she is also CEO of her own sustainable clothing line.

“We all have something special, and when we plant those seeds to other people in our life, we transform them and we use that as a vehicle for change,” Gabriel said.