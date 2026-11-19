Nguyen Quynh Anh has been stripped of her Miss Universe Vietnam 2026 title just six weeks after winning the national beauty pageant, following a series of controversies involving leaked private messages and alleged breaches of her obligations to the organisers.

The decision took effect on Wednesday (Nov 18), according to local media.

Nguyen, who was crowned on Oct 2 in Hai Phong, had already been suspended from stage performances for six months following the circulation of screenshots allegedly showing contestants making disparaging remarks about fellow beauty queens and people associated with the competition.

However, the decision to revoke the title followed further allegations.

According to VnExpress, Pham Duy Khanh, general director of Five6 Entertainment, the company behind Miss Universe Vietnam 2026, said Nguyen had continued to accept performance invitations without obtaining the company's agreement.

Tuoi Tre News reported a statement made by the organisers that said Nguyen had recently informed them that she needed time to rest and seek treatment for mental health concerns, and was therefore unable to sign the management contract originally agreed upon.

However, they alleged that she still attended events without reaching an agreement with Five6 Entertainment, breaching her company's rules and affecting the beauty pageant's image.

As of writing, Nguyen and her representatives had not publicly responded to the decision, and the model has limited comments on her Instagram.

THE CONTROVERSY STARTED WITH A LEAKED GROUP CHAT

The controversy began on Oct 12, 10 days after Nguyen was crowned Miss Universe Vietnam 2026.

Screenshots purportedly taken from a private group chat involving contestants – including Nguyen – began circulating on social media, containing remarks critical of other contestants, judges and individuals associated with the competition.

Local media reported that those mentioned in the alleged conversations included Miss Universe Vietnam 2024 winner Nguyen Cao Ky Duyen and fourth runner-up Trinh Thi Hong Dang.

After the incident, both Miss Universe Vietnam 2026 winner Nguyen and first runner-up Trinh My Anh issued public apologies.

In an Instagram statement on Oct 13 reported by local media, Nguyen acknowledged that some of her remarks were inappropriate and that she had to be more mindful of her words and behaviour.

On Oct 25, the Miss Universe Vietnam organising committee released a statement shared on social media announcing disciplinary action against both women: Nguyen was barred from stage performances for six months and was required to pay a fine, while Trinh received a three-month suspension.

The organisers said the measures were to reinforce standards of professional conduct among pageant titleholders. At the time, both women still held on to their titles.

Even before losing her crown, Nguyen had been prevented from representing Vietnam at the international Miss Universe 2026 competition in Puerto Rico due to a separate dispute affecting six Southeast Asian countries, including Singapore.

Nguyen became the runner-up on The Face Vietnam in 2018 and won the Asian modelling competition Supermodel Me in 2021.

She also competed in Miss Universe Vietnam 2024, finishing as first runner-up before returning two years later to win the crown, beating 29 other contestants.

As of Nov 18, the organisers had not announced whether another contestant would inherit the Miss Universe Vietnam 2026 title. The status of Trinh's first runner-up title also remained unchanged in the latest reports.