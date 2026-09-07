Malaysian model and teacher Taanusiya Chetty wins 3rd place at Miss World 2026

Malaysia's Taanusiya Chetty has finished third at Miss World 2026, matching the country's best-ever result at the international beauty pageant.

The 26-year-old was named second runner-up at the final in Nha Trang, Vietnam, on Saturday (Sep 5), alongside winner Joheirry Mola Dominguez of the Dominican Republic and first runner-up Elisabeth Reynes Alabern of Spain.

Taanusiya's achievement matches the record set by Lina Teoh, who also finished third at Miss World 1998. The two women are now Malaysia's best-performing contestants in the history of the pageant.

Speaking to Bernama after the competition, Taanusiya, affectionately known as Taanu, thanked Malaysians for their support.

"Twenty-eight years ago, we also won second runner-up. After so long, this is another history for our country. Thank you, Malaysia, for supporting and believing in me," she said.