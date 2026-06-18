Miyeon of K-pop girl group I-dle reviews Singapore ang ku kueh in new video
On Wednesday (Jun 17), Miyeon – a member of K-pop group I-dle – appeared in a video showing her reviewing ang ku kueh from Singapore.
At long last, a K-pop idol has tried something other than chilli crab and kaya toast during a visit to Singapore. On Wednesday (Jun 17), Miyeon, a member of girl group I-dle, appeared in a video in which she reviewed... ang ku kueh.
The popular traditional snack is made from glutinous rice flour skin that's moulded into the shape of a tortoise shell and filled with various ingredients.
The minute-long video was uploaded on I-dle's social media pages and shot when the quintet, which also comprises Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua, was in Singapore for their Syncopation world tour.
In the video, Miyeon tried numerous flavours of ang ku kueh, including red bean, coconut, taro and corn.
For the most part, Miyeon enjoyed the snacks, calling them "super chewy" with "great texture".
The coconut bean ang ku kueh, for instance, was "very savoury and delicious", according to Miyeon.
"The flavours are all fairly subtle, so I don't think they'll be very polarising," said the 29-year-old singer in her assessment.
In the end, she selected the corn ang ku kueh as her favourite of the bunch.
Wednesday’s video is the latest in a series that sees Miyeon sampling the signature food items at each stop on I-dle’s tour.
The Sydney stop, for instance, saw Miyeon and her groupmates trying a meat pie, Tim Tam biscuits and macadamia nuts.
After their Singapore stop, I-dle is set to bring their Syncopation tour to Yokohama, before ending it at Hong Kong on Jun 28.
The group recently released the music video for Crow – a song off their upcoming mini album, We Made.