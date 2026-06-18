Miyeon of K-pop girl group I-dle reviews Singapore ang ku kueh in new video

At long last, a K-pop idol has tried something other than chilli crab and kaya toast during a visit to Singapore. On Wednesday (Jun 17), Miyeon, a member of girl group I-dle, appeared in a video in which she reviewed... ang ku kueh.

The popular traditional snack is made from glutinous rice flour skin that's moulded into the shape of a tortoise shell and filled with various ingredients.

The minute-long video was uploaded on I-dle's social media pages and shot when the quintet, which also comprises Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua, was in Singapore for their Syncopation world tour.

In the video, Miyeon tried numerous flavours of ang ku kueh, including red bean, coconut, taro and corn.