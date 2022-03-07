Malaysian celebrity Mizz Nina reveals she and husband have adopted a baby boy

Malaysian celebrity Mizz Nina opened up recently about her journey towards adopting her son, her first child with husband Noh Salleh.

The former singer-songwriter-turned-entrepreneur, whose real name is Shazrina Azman, revealed in an Instagram post on Friday (Mar 4) that she spent years on IUI (intrauterine insemination) and IVF (in vitro fertilisation) treatments and now God “has granted us this sweet baby through other means, and it was all meant to be”.

The proud mum shared that their son, Musa, came into their lives three months ago.

She said that the idea to adopt was suggested by her husband, and that she took more than a year to become “open and ready for this endeavour”.

“Opening up my heart for this life changing event was not easy and I had constantly made du’a (prayers) to Allah to expand my heart and make space in it, for me to let go of my insecurities and trust in Him, His plan, His way,” wrote Mizz Nina.

She added that the various humanitarian trips she and her husband have made also played a part in their decision to adopt.

“There are so many babies and children out there without one or both parents, without the means or a place they can call home with a family who loves them,” she wrote.

She shared that they are having an “awesome roller coaster ride being new parents” and that they are “loving every moment” of it.

Her Instagram post has garnered more than 200,000 likes to date, with thousands of messages of support from fans and friends.

After leaving the entertainment industry, Mizz Nina is known now as a fashion designer, motivational speaker and vocal coach.