Disney's live-action Moana crashes to shore with an underwhelming splash at the box office

WHAT AUDIENCES SAY ABOUT MOANA

It’s currently sitting at a 34 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences, the majority of whom were women (66 per cent), were less negative: According to PostTrak, 63 per cent said they would “definitely” recommend the film to their friends. Parent reactions were even stronger, with 78 per cent saying they would recommend it to other parents. It also got a promising A- CinemaScore.

Disney’s live action remakes of beloved animated films, new and old, have had their share of successes and disappointments. Some have made over US$1 billion, including Lilo & Stitch, The Lion King and Beauty And The Beast. Others have floundered, most notably last year’s Snow White, which made only US$205 million worldwide. Moana opened more on par with Snow White (US$42.2 million).

Paul Dergarabedian, the head of marketplace trends for Rentrak, said Moana's debut could also be a product of PG-rated oversaturation in the marketplace: Universal’s Minions & Monsters was in second place with US$20.5 million and Toy Story 5 was close behind in third place with US$18.5 million.

“Families love going to the movies, but right now there are three of them,” Dergarabedian said. “That’s a lot of competition.”

PG-rated films outgrossed others in 2024 and 2025, so Moana's performance may not be a case of “family movie fatigue”, he said, but simply shows there can be a ceiling. Families have to make a choice, and after four weekends, Toy Story 5 is still going strong with a running global total of US$879.1 million.

There also are signs that these movies might not sink or swim based on the opening weekend alone. Although Minions & Monsters opened below expectations over the Fourth of July holiday, it also had a modest 45 per cent drop this weekend. Its running domestic total is currently sitting at US$108.3 million.

ELSEWHERE AT THE BOX OFFICE, HORROR AND HISTORY

The weekend’s other big new opener was definitely not PG: The R-rated horror Evil Dead Burn, a Warner Bros release, opened in fourth place with US$13.7 million. It’s a significant dip from the previous two films in the series, which both opened in the US$25 million range.

Angel Studios’ George Washington movie Young Washington rounded out the top five films in its second weekend in theatres, with US$6.4 million. Olivia Wilde’s chamber dramedy The Invite landed in sixth place in its first weekend in wide release, with US$5.7 million from 1,610 theatres.

And though it has dropped out of the top 10 domestically, Michael has officially crossed US$1 billion at the worldwide box office, only the second film this year to do so after The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. It’s also now the highest grossing musical biopic of all time, a title previously held by Bohemian Rhapsody.

The total domestic box office for the year is currently sitting just under US$5.2 billion, up about 10.7 per cent from this point last year. While both May and June were very strong – both generating over US$1 billion in North America – July, Dergarabedian said, has faced some headwinds with a string of underperformers, including Supergirl. Things will likely pick up next week with the arrival of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey followed by Spider-Man: Brand New Day the weekend after.

“They could power a stronger August than July at the box office, which would be very unusual,” Dergarabedian said.